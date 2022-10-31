Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,125 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBFV stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

