Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 509.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 230,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 430.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 186,349 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FCPI opened at $31.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

