Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,088 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,146,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

