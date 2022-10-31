Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

