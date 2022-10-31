Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,301 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,636,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

