Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

RY opened at $92.25 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

