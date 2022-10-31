Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

ROL stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

