AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS:ICF opened at $54.65 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

