AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50,497 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,386 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 193,201 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 171,247 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,046,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

