AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 297,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

SWN opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

