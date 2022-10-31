DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after buying an additional 788,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.14 and a beta of 0.71. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

