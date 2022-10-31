DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $2.28 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 2.5 %

XPO stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

