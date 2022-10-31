Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $575.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.25 and a 200-day moving average of $506.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

