Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $2,117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Crown by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.