Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

