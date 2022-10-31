Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.