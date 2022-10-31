DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $192.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.69. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

