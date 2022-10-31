DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.43 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

