DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 120,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,752 shares of company stock worth $405,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

