StormX (STMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. StormX has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and $2.40 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.

About StormX

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

