Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,949,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,218 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agora by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Stock Down 9.1 %

Agora stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Agora has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora Company Profile

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.16 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

