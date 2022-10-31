RAMP Price Hits $0.0587 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $7,225.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

