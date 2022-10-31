American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at American Outdoor Brands

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.13. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

