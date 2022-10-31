Casper 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.98 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Casper has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $421.15 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,254,308,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,473,587,414 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,253,723,118 with 10,473,042,413 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04050615 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $20,054,995.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

