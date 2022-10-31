Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.50 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $178.50 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.89 or 0.99969048 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004078 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00850162 USD and is up 14.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $449.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

