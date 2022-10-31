Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Up 3.5 %

APEN opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

