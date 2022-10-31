Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $3.65

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00017599 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and approximately $636,034.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.24 or 0.32063619 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012523 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
