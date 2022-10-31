Curaleaf (CURLF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Curaleaf to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93% Curaleaf Competitors 475.54% -6.92% 112.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion -$101.73 million -27.72 Curaleaf Competitors $264.14 million -$80.24 million -9.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Curaleaf has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 2 8 0 2.80 Curaleaf Competitors 185 523 714 41 2.42

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 182.91%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 143.68%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Curaleaf competitors beat Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

