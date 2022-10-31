Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALT opened at $12.77 on Monday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

