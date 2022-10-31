Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Expands By 8.3%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSAW. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.