EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

EGP stock opened at $156.08 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.89.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.