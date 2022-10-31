Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.30 on Monday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.