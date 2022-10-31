Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.30 on Monday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

