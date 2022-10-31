KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.5 days.
KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance
Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.
About KGHM Polska Miedz
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.