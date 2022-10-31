Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 24,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $160,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 1,773,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

