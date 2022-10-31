Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
CYH opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $15.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
