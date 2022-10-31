Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Katitas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

