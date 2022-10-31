Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $81.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Itron by 34.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Itron by 20.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

