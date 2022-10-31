Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Bridgford Foods ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

