Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 70,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

