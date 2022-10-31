Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 135,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDRO opened at $2.91 on Monday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

