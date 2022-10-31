Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 27,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 103,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coupang by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA downgraded Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

