Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $44.35 on Monday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Calian Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

