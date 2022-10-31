Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Drops By 8.0%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 194,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

