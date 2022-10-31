Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Decreases By 7.9%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 19,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

