Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Flux Power stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 133,478 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

