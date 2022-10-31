AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Barings BDC worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.