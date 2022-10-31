AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 476,727 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

