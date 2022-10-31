AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 501.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 151,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

