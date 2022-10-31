AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.14. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

