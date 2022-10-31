AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.