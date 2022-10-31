Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 88.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 332.2% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 183.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $160.94 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.